'Empty Bowls' event to benefit St. Pete's Daystar Life Center and families in need

Saturday at Clay Center of St. Pete. Admission is $30 (includes hand-crafted bowl)
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:40 AM, Mar 19, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — These "Empty Bowls" are going to feed a whole lot of people.

The annual "Empty Bowls" event — the ultimate merging of art and community in Tampa Bay — is this Saturday, March 23, at the Clay Center of St. Pete.

For a $30 donation, you can buy a beautiful handcrafted bowl (pick from almost 1,000 artist-crafted pieces) — and 100% of proceeds go to the Daystar Life Center and local families in need of food and services.

The area's top restaurants will also be serving a variety of soups at the event.

Daystar is a pivotal community nonprofit that lifts up more than 100 unique households a day, from filling up refrigerators to helping file taxes and more.

For more on "Empty Bowls," go here.

