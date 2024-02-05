Dunedin food pantry says it's in need of donations

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Nearly 40% of Pinellas County is food insecure, according to Dunedin Cares.

The Dunedin Cares Community Food Pantry said after the holidays, its donations are flying off the shelves.

"The donations are coming in, but not as quickly as they need," said Terri Scully. "We were very, very fortunate at the holidays to have this pantry overflowing with food. It was just stacked to the rafters here. Now there's empty shelves."

Some shelves are empty inside the pantry. We're told the refrigerators struggle to stay stocked, also.

Scully said if they can't stock the shelves, then some people can't put food on their table.

"Several of the people that we talk with have jobs. They're working at the local KFC. This summer, I even had Pinellas County teachers because they couldn't afford to feed the big teenagers. They came here," Scully added.

She said if you need assistance, there are no questions asked. You just need to be a resident of Dunedin, Palm Harbor, or Clearwater, and you can shop at the pantry once a month.

"Food insecurity doesn't discriminate," Scully said.

If you're willing and able, you can donate here.