Duke Energy helps train Pinellas County first responders on electrical safety

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When you call for help, you know first responders will jump into action.

“We need to know how we keep our firefighters safe, and that’s what this training is about,” said Treasure Island Fire Chief Trip Barrs.

Safety on a call is crucial.

"They turn around and you add electricity into the mix, it enhances their challenge in the hazards they’re dealing with,” said Phil McGee with Duke Energy.

On Wednesday, Duke Energy Florida held electrical safety training for local fire, police, and EMS teams across Pinellas County.

The goal was to reinforce the fundamentals and refresh first responders so they know how to navigate different scenarios, such as downed power lines, structure fires, a car hitting a pole, and even the aftermath of a hurricane.

“We work together as a team, fighting fire, providing EMS, responding to calls daily. Having the same base of knowledge so we all know what to expect and how to react when we get a wrinkle thrown into the process with live power lines, it’s just going to make us all a lot safer,” said Chief Barrs.

Knowing what to do can be a life and death difference.

It’s information you can use too, like if a wire falls on your car.

"The main thing for the average person out there is if you are involved in or you witness a car hit a pole, stay in the car unless if you have to exit. If you do have to exit it, do not touch the car and the ground at the same time, and move away slowly,” said McGee.