DUI suspect kills female motorcyclist, injures 9-year-old daughter: Pinellas Park PD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department charged a man with DUI manslaughter on Friday after he allegedly hit and killed a female motorcyclist and seriously injured her daughter.

Enerildo Lopez Rojas, 59, was additionally charged with DUI with serious bodily injury and resisting an officer without violence.

According to a Pinellas Park police report, at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Consuelo Serralde was driving a white Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on U.S. Highway 19.

She had a 9-year-old daughter on the motorcycle.

A white Toyota Tacoma driven by Rojas was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 North, when he made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle, police officials said. The bike then struck the passenger side of the Tacoma.

Serralde was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

Rojas, who showed signs of impairment at the scene, was jailed.