Driver arrested for DUI after striking man with minivan in St. Pete: Police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A driver left a man critically injured after he hit him with his minivan in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, according to officials.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said around 8 p.m., Michael Aoun, 34, was driving the red Chrysler minivan on Dali Boulevard SE at a high rate of speed when he suddenly lost control.

The minivan crossed into two bicycle lanes before Aoun struck a statute and light pole. Police said he then hit the 37-year-old victim, who was working in the median lane putting flags down for a Grand Prix monument.

The victim was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He currently remains in critical condition.

Traffic investigators determined that Auon was under the influence and arrested him for driving under the influence causing serious injury and reckless driving causing bodily injury.