Drew Street Road Project becomes campaign issue

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A road safety project nearly a decade in the making is hitting yet another roadblock as we approach the Clearwater elections.

The safety overhaul of Drew Street is becoming a campaign issue. Last year, the city council approved the project plans, but lawmakers delayed it. They required a further traffic study to be done before moving forward.

Now, Clearwater candidates are split on how they want to move forward.

ABC Action News spoke to neighbors on Drew Street who said they want to see the project move forward.

“The neighborhoods are the ones that are suffering, we're living with the traffic. We hear the ambulances. We are worried about our kids and the elderly driving here,” Peggy Page said.

Whit Blanton with Forward Pinellas said they will present the traffic study to the city council at the end of February. He explained the project is already in the budget for FY 2025, but they may hit another roadblock after the election.

“The City of Clearwater would have to come to Forward Pinellas and ask my board to take the project out of the Transportation Improvement Program, next year's budget, essentially," Blanton said.

If that happens, Blanton said the city will lose that $12 million that is currently set aside for this project. He said that money is coming from the federal level and will most likely go to a different county if they take it out of the budget.

Now, as to where each candidate stands on the issue. We reached out to all eight. Six got back to us.

Two people are all in for the project, two are against and two want to see the traffic impact study.

They all recognize that Drew Street is a problem, but they have differing opinions on how to fix it.

Find all six candidates' statements below.



Bruce Rector, running for mayor:

“I have canvassed the city in recent months and Clearwater citizens overwhelmingly question the wisdom of reducing Drew Street from four lanes to three. They are concerned about improving traffic safety and reducing traffic congestion all across Clearwater and believe that Drew Street can be made safer without reducing the lanes, transferring traffic congestion to other nearby east-west roadways and as a result making those equally or even more dangerous roads like Gulf-to-Bay less safe. They are also concerned limiting first responders in Clearwater to only one 4 lane East-West connector. Drew Street is an important and highly used roadway for many local Clearwater residents to get to essential needs shopping, medical appointments, schools etc. and a further traffic study to address their concerns is important.

Kathleen Beckman, running for mayor:

“Neighborhood and street safety are top priorities for me, so I am very supportive of the FDOT plans for a Drew Street safe-street design, that will result in a much safer street for driving, walking, and biking. Neighborhoods have been pushing for this for a very long time, our law enforcement has been supportive, and study after study shows the new design will handle traffic flow, while significantly increasing safety. The same design implemented in other Florida cities also increases economic activity for small businesses.”

Ryan Cotton:

“Considering the Drew Street Project, I place great emphasis on the importance of thorough research, expert analysis, and a deep understanding of our specific local traffic needs and demands. The project should not be about choosing between downtown development and neighborhood needs; rather, it's about finding a balanced solution that benefits everyone.

I am aware of situations in other projects, where the relevance of comparative studies was questioned. It's a reminder of the need for accurate, context-specific data in decision-making. Safety, fiscal responsibility, and practicality are at the core of my approach. It's not just about moving forward with a project; it's about ensuring that any development is the right fit for our community. This involves holding experts accountable for the information they present and ensuring it serves the specific needs of our city.

I am committed to working closely with FDOT and other stakeholders to ensure our community's projects are well-considered and funded appropriately, without compromising the quality of life in our neighborhoods.”

Jared Leone:

"As a member of the Clearwater Neighborhoods Coalition executive board, I supported efforts to advocate for the Drew Street Complete Streets Project. The project was initially unanimously supported by the city council in 2018 and does not require city funding. Only a portion of Drew Street would be reconfigured under the plan, in a residential area where the road was not planned as a commercial thoroughfare. Residents need safer and more transit options to get around the city. There were more than 500 accidents along Drew Street in the last few years, which undoubtedly slowed traffic. A pattern of unsafe conditions force drivers to avoid the section altogether. The project, coupled with other investment could help strengthen surrounding neighborhoods and the nearby retail corridors."

Michael Mannino:

“I am 100% for safer streets in our community and a safer Drew St. experience for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, the neighborhoods, and businesses.

Unfortunately, the current proposed solution does not adequately address the unintended safety consequences that will burden drivers, the neighborhoods, Cleveland St., Gulf to Bay Blvd., and Druid Rd.

In the proposal, the raised curbs are an unaddressed safety. concern. The raised curbs will force the Skycrest neighborhood traffic that wants to head west, will first be forced to turn east then perform a u-turn. The northern neighbors, needing to travel east will be forced to turn west and then perform a u-turn. Additionally, the many bus stops on Drew St will cause back-ups and the unsafe passing in the middle turn lane.

Traffic is like water, it will follow the path of least resistance. This means the neighborhoods (that have previously pushed the city for traffic calming measures) will see increased capacity at unsafe speeds. Cleveland Street's updated single lane design with multiple pedestrian crossings is not adequate for increased capacity, Gulf To Bay Blvd has been identified by the FDOT as currently "built-out", and Druid Road's single lane east-west travel is already congested as our traffic light system gives precedence to the north-south thoroughfares.”

Mike Mastruserio:

"The Drew Street Complete Street Design project is the wrong solution to the wrong problem (speeding). Safe Streets could be as easy as law enforcement. With the anticipated downtown growth as a residential, business and cultural hub, it is imperative that an efficient transportation system be implemented to not only move cars / buses / delivery trucks through this major feeder in the city. We’ve seen the logjam (aka parking lot) along Fort Harrison south of Court Street.

With 25 bus stops on Drew Street in the area we are talking about, 18-wheelers, and growing automobile traffic, the unintended consequences of delays for police, fire and ambulance service serving the residents of this community do not justify restricting traffic to two lanes. They used studies of flawed information for real time questions. If it works- great. I would have tried the process in real time now, to see if it works, what changes would have brought around the best solutions. There will still be speeding on a one lane road. So, now what is the answer?“