Pinellas County

Death investigation after body found in Clearwater: Police

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Sunday.

The body of an adult male was found just after 7 a.m. in the 21000 block of US 19 N near the access road at that location, according to authorities.

Detectives are working to gather more information and the investigation is ongoing.

There was no additional information immediately available.

