Daughter shoots father during custody exchange; arrested for attempted murder: PCSO

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department (PCSO) said a woman was arrested for attempted murder after she shot her father during a custody exchange of his other four children.

PCSO said the victim, Rogerio Nascimento, arrived at the Sheriff’s Administration Building on the morning of June 1 to exchange custody of his children with his separated wife.

Rogerio’s wife arrived with the children, and 28-year-old Gabriella Nascimento, the victim's biological daughter, arrived at the parking lot separately.

Detectives said three of the four children seemed hesitant to exit the car.

PCSO said Rogerio and his wife were standing outside their cars when Gabriella approached her father with a semi-automatic firearm and shot him in the back.

Rogerio reportedly ran toward the building, and Gabriella attempted to shoot him again, but missed. Rogerio entered the front lobby and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Detectives said Gabriella put the gun on the ground and waited in the parking lot until police arrested her.

Gabriella was charged with attempted murder in the first degree and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.