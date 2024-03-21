Creative Pinellas hoping for community feedback on cultural arts plan

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Creative Pinellas is working on updating Pinellas County's cultural plan for the first time in 20 years.

On Thursday, the non-profit organization will be holding the Arts and Economic Prosperity Forum.

According to research from Americans for the Arts, it's a $295 million industry in Pinellas County, supporting more than 4,500 jobs and generating nearly $60 million in revenue.

"They beautify our communities, they inspire us, they bring us joy. But the fact is, arts organizations are also businesses, and they employ people locally," said Randy Cohen, VP of Research at Americans for the Arts. "They purchase goods and services from other businesses in the community. They're members of the Chamber of Commerce, and you know, they help drive tourism right here in Pinellas County."

Research shows that 30% of tourists who visit Pinellas County are also impacted by the arts in some way.

So, what does this mean? And how can you help?

"That is very important for us to define how we can support the arts and the artists and arts organization so that then they can come back and, in turn, support a really thriving and vibrant community," said Margaret Murray, CEO of Creative Pinellas.

If you'd like to take the survey and provide your feedback on the arts, click here.

To stay information on future community pop-ups, click here.