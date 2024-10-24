Community provides resources for Madiera Beach students impacted by Hurricane

LARGO, Fla. (WFTS) — Despite having a school in the middle of a rebuild because of Hurricane Helene, the community is ensuring Madeira Beach students aren't missing valuable class time.

About 230 students are signed up for the free YMCA Emergency Relief Before School Care Program.

The program, made possible by the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg, Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County, and Pinellas County Schools, offers emergency relief before school care for the Madeira Beach Fundamental students.

"What we've been able to accomplish here is a testament to our ability to do a public-private partnership. I mean, this would not have been possible without Harrod Properties, who donated the space for the 230 children that we have registered in the program, and then certainly the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County is funding the program, so that eliminates all of the financial barriers and costs for families to come and of course, staffing is always a challenge trying to staff a half day before school program. So we reached out to our neighboring YMCA of the Suncoast and they provided additional staff. So we're really excited about what we're we're providing," said Greater St. Petersburg YMCA President & CEO David Jezek.

Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 was damaged during the storm. Students at the schools are temporarily going to other schools in the county.

Parents can drop their children off at a location provided by Harrod Properties from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"They're here for a half day. They get on the bus about 10:50 and 11:15, and go to their schools and finish the rest day," he added.

Since the program's launch on October 16, they've averaged 125 children participating daily.

"The response has been amazing. Actually, we were on a Zoom committee meeting, and one of my board members had just dropped off his son here and shared with our volunteers how much he appreciated that relief for him and his wife to have this care, because it is a long day, but it's also stressful for the families," the CEO added.

The space is available until the Christmas Holiday Break. Once Madeira Beach reopens, students will return to their normal school hours and programs; however, no anticipated reopening date has been provided at this time. Pinellas County Schools anticipates reopening in January.