Community continues to raise awareness, funds through 3rd annual Ride for Ali bikeathon

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A group of people came together in Tarpon Springs on Saturday morning to honor the life of one girl, all while raising awareness for a good cause.

“I’ve always said that maybe she wouldn’t be riding with us, but she would be in a princess carriage following,” said Sofia Rzymski.

Instead, 18-year-old Rzymski knows her friend, Ali, was with them in spirit Saturday morning.

“We’re here to honor my friend, Ali, who passed away in 2019 from pediatric cancer, and we’re all out here to ride and honor her and raise some money that will be given to the local hospitals that my friend Ali went to,” said Rzymski.

Mara Spears

Rzymski helped host the 3rd annual Ride for Ali bikeathon, with lots of riders joining the cause.

“To date, we have raised $40,000,” said Rzymski.

Mara Spears, Ali’s mom, said they established the Ali Spears Foundation in July 2020 with a threefold mission: to raise awareness, help families going through pediatric cancer like they did, and fund research to find a cure.

“I know Ali would be so, so, so proud of us because we are doing everything for others, which is exactly what she did and what she loved most,” said Spears.

Mara Spears

The ride on Saturday started at Rusty Bellies in Tarpon Springs, going down the Pinellas Trail, to a pit stop in Dunedin, and back, all in about 22 miles.

“I know she’s looking down and just smiling ear to ear,” said Spears.

For more on the fundraising effort, click here.