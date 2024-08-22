Watch Now
Community calls for answers behind why Visit Florida removed its LGBTQ+ Travel tab

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are demanding answers. Florida's tourism department, Visit Florida, quietly removed its LGBTQ+ Travel tab from the website.

Now people are asking—why?

Equality Florida CEO Nadine Smith calls this yet another attack on the LGBTQ+ community.

Rachel Covello runs a similar travel website, OutCoast, focused on LGBTQ+-friendly travel throughout the Sunshine State.

She first noticed the missing content about a month ago.

"It kind of made me question what was going on. I reached out to Visit Florida, the contact I used to work with back in 2021, and had no response," she said.

ABC Action News is also awaiting a response from Visit Florida about why they removed the link.

