Cold weather impacts tourist's vacations at the beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The low temperatures are impacting tourists here on vacation.

"The sun! I can feel it! The sun is out, hallelujah!" said Deb Brown, who is visiting from Iowa.

Clearwater Beach is typically packed with people. But on Tuesday, few people were walking along the sand.

"Well, we were hoping to get a tan and swim in the pool at least, but it's a little chilly," said Brown.

Several families are in town on vacation at Clearwater Beach and said they had no idea how low temperatures would get.

"Well, I was hoping to see clearwater but I don't really seen it that clear…I mean, I haven't gone to actually see it but we will see if it's clear. I was hoping to take a little swim, but I'm not going to be able to," said Derian Calderon, who is visiting from Colorado.

While the cold is halting people's plans, Debora Saxer from Switzerland said it's better than being back home.

"We know in Switzerland, it's snowing, it's icing, it's minus degrees, so we don't mind," said Saxer.

Visitors from Indiana, like Allison Johnson, are staying positive.

"I like it because it's not crowded. You know there's not as many people out here. It's still the beach. You know everybody loves to come to the beach," said Allison Johnson.

Brown and Calderon from Colorado are adjusting their plans and focusing more on visiting local businesses.

"It's way colder at home so we are better here still. A lot to do here, a lot of good restaurants," said Brown.

"I invite people to come here because it's still a nice place to come and take pictures," said Calderon.

While the cold weather is forecasted to continue over the next few days, tourists are making the most of their vacations.

"We take it as it comes, and we know not everything can be fine when you go on vacation, and not everything can be on point, so let's just relax and take what comes," said Saxer.