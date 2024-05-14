Coast Guard rescues 3 people 35 miles off Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued three people and a dog Monday after their vessel began taking on water 35 miles west of Clearwater.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a distress call at around 5:30 a.m. Monday from three people who reported their 47-foot vessel was taking on water.

A helicopter aircrew as well as a boat crew spotted all three people aboard their vessel at 6:45 a.m.

The aircrew deployed their rescue swimmer who swam two people from the vessel to the response boat in 5 to 6-foot seas and 10-15 knot winds.

The boat crew recovered both boaters from the water and transferred two boat crewmen with a pump to dewater the vessel once the sea state improved.

Upon boarding the vessel, the boat crew noticed that it was taking on water through a broken window. Using a mattress and boat hooks, the boat crew was able to plug and shore the window and stop the flooding.

U.S. Coast Guard

The boat crew escorted the vessel and its passengers to Clearwater Harbor Marina at about 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

“Coast Guard crews constantly train for shipboard emergencies to mitigate flooding, and part of that training includes improvising in emergency situations,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse, Guitierrez, Coast Guard Station Sand Key operations officer. “When we saw water filling the lower cabin area through a hole that big, improvise is exactly what we did. I couldn’t be prouder of all our crews today for upholding the highest Coast Guard standard and ensuring the best possible outcome.”