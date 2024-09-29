Watch Now
Closed sections of Gulf Boulevard reopening to drivers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Closed sections of Gulf Boulevard are set to reopen at 6 p.m. Sunday (September 29).

The sections set to reopen are:

  • the north and southbound lanes from 150th Avenue (Tom Stuart Causeway) south to 140th Avenue in Madeira Beach
  • Park Boulevard Bridge to 19th Ave (Tiki Gardens County Park) in Indian Shores

Gulf Boulevard from Bellair Beach to St. Pete Beach will be reopened to residents, business owners, and employees with their Barrier Island Re-Entry Permit or photo ID and reasonable proof that they reside or work on the Barrier Islands.



