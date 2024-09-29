Barrier Islands access extended to tow truck drivers, contractors

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Licensed tow truck drivers and licensed contractors, such as plumbers and electricians, will now have access to the Barrier Islands.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced that the additional restricted access is in addition to residents, business owners, and their employees.

The restriction is set to be lifted on Tuesday, October 1st at 4 p.m.

The decision for the restricted access was made in order to maintain public safety and to allow residents the opportunity to assess damages to their homes, PCSO said.

The Barrier Islands still do not have power and many streets remain impassable with debris and safety hazards.