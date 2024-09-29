Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Barrier Islands access extended to tow truck drivers, contractors

Damage at John's Pass
WFTS
Damage at John's Pass
Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Licensed tow truck drivers and licensed contractors, such as plumbers and electricians, will now have access to the Barrier Islands.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced that the additional restricted access is in addition to residents, business owners, and their employees.

The restriction is set to be lifted on Tuesday, October 1st at 4 p.m.

The decision for the restricted access was made in order to maintain public safety and to allow residents the opportunity to assess damages to their homes, PCSO said.

The Barrier Islands still do not have power and many streets remain impassable with debris and safety hazards.



"I knew this would happen"
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.