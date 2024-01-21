Clearwater woman slams into 2 businesses, charged with DUI

A Clearwater woman was charged with driving under the influence on Sunday after crashing through two businesses. The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle-versus-building crash at 6:43 a.m. at 2045 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. A 2010 Hyundai Sonata driven by Danya Trejo, 22, of Clearwater, was traveling westbound on Gulf-to-Bay, when she veered out of control, Clearwater city officials said.

She crossed the median, went across the eastbound lanes, jumped the curb entered a strip shopping center, where she slammed through the front of Greenberg Dental. She came to rest inside Skyline Chili located next door, city officials said.

Neither business was occupied and there were no injuries.

Trejo was charged with driving under the influence. City workers responded to make the front of the building secure.