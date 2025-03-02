Clearwater woman fires gun at child's father after custody exchange: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly firing a gun at the father of their child after a custody exchange, authorities said.

Aisha Dennis, 25, was charged by the Clearwater Police Department with shooting a deadly missile within an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dennis and the father of her 8-month-old child, were conducting a custody exchange of the baby. The man had arrived with his current girlfriend, which upset Dennis and it sparked an argument, a police report stated.

The victims diffused the situation and left the scene. Dennis, however, arrived at the man’s home with a firearm and pointed it at the victims, a report stated. A struggle ensued and the gun discharged, but the bullet did not strike anyone.

Police officials noted that Dennis is on felony probation and could not legally posses a firearm.

Dennis was additionally charged with a felon in possession of a firearm fleeing an eluding law enforcement. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.