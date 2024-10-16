Clearwater woman claimed $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

CLEARWATER, Fla — A Clearwater woman won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, Shawandra Nichols, 48, won the $1 million prize by playing the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game. She bought the ticket from a Walmart at 1803 North Highland Avenue in Clearwater.
Nichols will receive a lump sum payment of $640,000.
The lottery said Walmart will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
