Clearwater woman claimed $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

CLEARWATER, Fla — A Clearwater woman won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Shawandra Nichols, 48, won the $1 million prize by playing the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game. She bought the ticket from a Walmart at 1803 North Highland Avenue in Clearwater.

Nichols will receive a lump sum payment of $640,000.

The lottery said Walmart will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.