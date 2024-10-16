Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Clearwater woman claimed $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

lottery.jpg
Florida Lottery
lottery.jpg
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla — A Clearwater woman won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Shawandra Nichols, 48, won the $1 million prize by playing the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game. She bought the ticket from a Walmart at 1803 North Highland Avenue in Clearwater.

Nichols will receive a lump sum payment of $640,000.

The lottery said Walmart will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"1 in 500 chance of flooding"
Some Zone X, or non-flood zone, neighborhoods across Tampa Bay saw unprecedented flooding after Hurricane Milton. Now residents are left with water damage to their homes and are looking for answers.

Flooding reached non-flood zones across Tampa Bay area

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.