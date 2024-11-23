Clearwater woman arrested after trying to shoot security guard, officials say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater woman was arrested on Friday, after she allegedly tried to shoot a security guard at a local business, authorities said.

Kelley Karabinos, 36, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding.

She was taken into custody shortly before midnight after the incident at a smoke shop in the 1500 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

According to Clearwater public safety officials, Karabinos got into an argument inside the store and was escorted out by a security guard.

She then went to her car, grabbed a gun and aimed it at the security guard, officials said.

She attempted to fire it several times, but the gun malfunctioned.

Karabinos then got into her vehicle, pointed the gun at the guard and again trying to fire the weapon, officials said.

She fled the scene but drove back by shortly after Clearwater Police Department officers had arrived.

The guard identified her as the suspect. Karabinos fled before being pulled over by police.

After being booked into Pinellas County Jail, Karabinos was additionally charged with introducing or possession of contraband into a detention facility after three bullets were found in her clothing.