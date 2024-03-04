Watch Now
Clearwater teen charged with vehicular homicide after deadly January crash

19-year-old allegedly told police he was rushing to get home between classes
Posted at 10:31 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 10:31:06-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A teenager was charged with vehicular homicide after a man died from a crash in January.

The Clearwater Police Department said Tyler Graham, 19, was driving a 2010 Toyota Tacoma recklessly by speeding and changing lanes on U.S. 19 when he struck another vehicle and caused it to flip at Seville Boulevard.

The passenger in the other vehicle, Stephen Douglas De-Meza died after being taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. He was 71.

Graham allegedly told officers that he was driving between 80 and 85 miles per hour in order to get home between classes.

