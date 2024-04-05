Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Clearwater SWAT team activated for arrest of suspect wanted on several charges

Clearwater PD ready for the 1st day of classes
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Clearwater PD ready for the 1st day of classes
Posted at 8:08 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 20:08:13-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department's SWAT team was activated Thursday afternoon to arrest a suspect who was wanted on several charges.

According to a release from the City of Clearwater, the suspect, Brook E. Wiliams, 52, was wanted for domestic battery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with a witness.

At first, Williams refused to cooperate with negotiators. The release stated that Williams destroyed the interior of the residence while barricading all the doors and windows.

Williams was eventually arrested after surrendering without harming himself or anyone else.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.