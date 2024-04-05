Clearwater SWAT team activated for arrest of suspect wanted on several charges

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department's SWAT team was activated Thursday afternoon to arrest a suspect who was wanted on several charges.

According to a release from the City of Clearwater, the suspect, Brook E. Wiliams, 52, was wanted for domestic battery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with a witness.

At first, Williams refused to cooperate with negotiators. The release stated that Williams destroyed the interior of the residence while barricading all the doors and windows.

Williams was eventually arrested after surrendering without harming himself or anyone else.