Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Clearwater man arrested for sexual battery of a child, both test positive for HIV: PCSO

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation in Aug 2024, when the victim reported a sexual battery that happened when he was 8 years old.

PSCO said the victim reported the suspect, 62-year-old Bobby McAffee, pinned the victim down on the ground and sexually battered him.

On May 30, detectives interviewed McAffee, who admitted to having sexual contact with the victim.

PCSO said McAffee also admitted to testing positive for HIV. The victim recently found out he is also HIV positive.

McAffee was charged with one count of sexual battery of a child less than 12 years old and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

FL Governor vetoes ‘free kill' law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday followed through with his plan to veto a bill that would have repealed FL’s ‘free kill’ law. But families promise the fight isn’t over.

Families react to Gov. veto of ‘free kill’ law in FL

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.