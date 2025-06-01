Clearwater man arrested for sexual battery of a child, both test positive for HIV: PCSO

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation in Aug 2024, when the victim reported a sexual battery that happened when he was 8 years old.

PSCO said the victim reported the suspect, 62-year-old Bobby McAffee, pinned the victim down on the ground and sexually battered him.

On May 30, detectives interviewed McAffee, who admitted to having sexual contact with the victim.

PCSO said McAffee also admitted to testing positive for HIV. The victim recently found out he is also HIV positive.

McAffee was charged with one count of sexual battery of a child less than 12 years old and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.