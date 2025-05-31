Watch Now
Clearwater residents flee home after lightning strike causes fire

Clearwater residents had to flee their home on Saturday after a lightning strike ignited a fire, city officials said.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater residents had to flee their home on Saturday after a lightning strike ignited a fire, city officials said.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department crews responded to the house fire at 5:45 a.m. at 1321 Murray Ave.

The preliminary investigation shows that a lightning strike to the rear deck of the property started the fire as storms rolled through the area.

The residents were able to escape the house prior to the arrival of firefighters, city officials said.

Clearwater firefighters kept the flames from spreading from the back part of the house, officials added.
No injuries were reported.

