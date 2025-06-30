Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man shot, killed armed intruder during home invasion in Clearwater: CPD

Clearwater armed home invasion shooting
WFTS
Clearwater armed home invasion shooting
Posted
and last updated

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police said a man shot and killed an armed intruder during a home invasion in Clearwater on Saturday.

Police said Rudolfo Bautisto Espinoza, who was armed, forced his way into the victim's apartment at Granada Apartments of Clearwater and demanded money.

The 45-year-old resident grabbed a gun and shot the intruder, according to police.

This is a developing story.

Friends rally behind homeowner in Largo after EF-1 tornado

Frances was out of the country when a storm blew through Largo, ripping the roof off her home in the process. Her friends, Debbie Jackson and Sam Rogers, rallied people from Sam's Facebook group, "Beach Bum Fun in the Sun," and began moving Frances' stuff out of her home and into a safer location.

Friends rally behind homeowner in Largo after EF-1 tornado

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.