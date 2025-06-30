Man shot, killed armed intruder during home invasion in Clearwater: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police said a man shot and killed an armed intruder during a home invasion in Clearwater on Saturday.
Police said Rudolfo Bautisto Espinoza, who was armed, forced his way into the victim's apartment at Granada Apartments of Clearwater and demanded money.
The 45-year-old resident grabbed a gun and shot the intruder, according to police.
This is a developing story.
