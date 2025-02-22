Clearwater PD conducting death investigation after body found in water

The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) was conducting a death investigation Saturday morning after a body was discovered in the water.

The investigation was at Cortland Bayside, 19369 U.S. Highway 19 North.

The body of an adult male was found floating in the waters of Old Tampa Bay near the mangroves, police officials said

It will be up to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

The man's identity is currently unknown.