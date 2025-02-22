Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Clearwater PD conducting death investigation after body found in water

Clearwater Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Clearwater Police
Posted 
The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) was conducting a death investigation Saturday morning after a body was discovered in the water.

The investigation was at Cortland Bayside, 19369 U.S. Highway 19 North.

The body of an adult male was found floating in the waters of Old Tampa Bay near the mangroves, police officials said

It will be up to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

The man's identity is currently unknown.

 


ABC Action News anchor Andrew Kinsey spoke with U.S. Air Force Veteran, Jorie Allen, about her passion for running as she prepares for the 2025 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

Air Force veteran dominates Gasparilla Distance Military Challenge

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.