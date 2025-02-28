Clearwater man wins $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Florida Lottery said a Clearwater man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Matthew White, 43, won the $1 million prize by playing the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game. White bought the ticket from a 7-Eleven at 2030 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.

White chose to receive a lump sum payment of $640,000.

The lottery said 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-off game are 1 in 4.5.