Clearwater man charged after striking victim of opposing political party: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was charged with simple battery after he struck a woman of an opposing political party in Clearwater on Saturday, police said.

The Clearwater Police Department said Andrew Francis, 33, made "numerous aggressive actions" and used "verbal obscenities" toward an opposing political group while approaching the crosswalk on Court Street outside of the Clearwater courthouse.

He then intentionally struck the victim with his shoulder, which made her lose her balance, according to an affidavit.

Francis was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Monday evening.

