Clearwater High School student died after bike crash Friday morning

CLEARWATER, Fla — A Clearwater High School student has died after a bike crash Friday morning.

According to Clearwater Police, the 16-year-old Clearwater High School student was riding his bike south on Keene Road around 6:30 a.m.

CPD said the student was crossing the crosswalk at Keene Road and Cleveland Street against a red light when he was struck by a car.

The teen was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, but Clearwater Police said that he died from his injuries on Saturday.