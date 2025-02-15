Clearwater High School student died after bike crash Friday morning

CLEARWATER, Fla — A Clearwater High School student has died after a bike crash Friday morning.
According to Clearwater Police, the 16-year-old Clearwater High School student was riding his bike south on Keene Road around 6:30 a.m.
CPD said the student was crossing the crosswalk at Keene Road and Cleveland Street against a red light when he was struck by a car.
The teen was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, but Clearwater Police said that he died from his injuries on Saturday.
"NONE OF IT MAKES ANY SENSE"
The I-Team has been trying to make sense of high water bills that didn’t add up after Noreen McClure reached out asking for help with a water bill that had grown to more than $10,000 in a home that no one is living in.