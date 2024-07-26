Watch Now
Clearwater City Council suspends public comments due to 'disruptive behavior'

The temporary suspension will last until Oct. 18
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater City Council will temporarily suspend public comments during meetings due to "disruptive behavior."

Officials said the council approved the suspension of its Citizens to be Heard portion of meetings on July 15, which would allow "anyone from anywhere to speak for three minutes on any topic." There were no further details about the disruptive behavior.

Citizens to be Heard will not be part of future meeting agendas until Oct. 18, 2024. However, officials said those wanting to speak on agenda items during meetings and remove items from consent to speak on them can still do so.

No public comments are allowed on items during work sessions.

Officials said you can still reach out to the mayor and city council with your concerns at (727) 562-4050.

