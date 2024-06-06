Clearwater Beach junior lifeguards learn what it takes to save lives along the shoreline

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Beach lifeguards are making a big push to get younger students curious about the lifesaving career.

This summer, the City of Clearwater is conducting Junior Lifeguard Camps. The first camp is June 3-7 and is for ages eight through 12. The second camp is June 10-14 and is for ages 13 through 16.

Both camps quickly filled up with eager students.

Clearwater Beach lifeguards, who are employed as first responders by Clearwater Fire & Rescue, are teaching the children everything about their jobs, including how to administer CPR and other types of first aid.

The children will also learn swimming safety tips and how to rescue swimmers who are in trouble in the water.

"Water safety is so important, no matter your age," said Patrick Brafford, beach lifeguard manager. "We're hoping to equip these kids with tools they can carry with them for the rest of their lives. And if we can get some of them interested in a job as a beach lifeguard when they get older, that's even better."