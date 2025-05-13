Pinellas County School Board to vote on increasing school lunch prices at Tuesday's meeting

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Since 2019, the meal prices in the Pinellas County school district have been the same, but that could now change.

“I think we’ve just reached a point where that’s been reevaluated,” said Dustin Walker, Director of Food and Nutrition for Pinellas County Schools.

Prices have been $2.25 for elementary school lunch and $2.75 for secondary school lunch.

The Food and Nutrition Department is proposing a price increase to $2.75 for elementary lunch and $3.15 for secondary lunch.

That’s a 50-cent increase for elementary students and a 40-cent increase for secondary students.

Walker told ABC Action News that the cost of food has gone up significantly over the past few years and it’s gotten harder for them to work around that.

According to the USDA Consumer Price Index food report, from 2019 to 2024, food costs have risen between 7% and 10%.

“Funding hasn’t gone up significantly. Historically, it really hasn’t,” said Walker.

That’s why he’s hoping the price increase will help offset some of those expenses.

“In general, our operating expenses—when you look at our food and non-food supplies, overhead, our staff—have continued to go up,” said Walker.

Without an adjustment to meal prices, the district said its food program will face a growing financial gap.

“This will really help us also continue to make sure that the food we provide to the student is high quality,” said Walker.

The extra funding from the increase will offset rising operational expenses.

However, Walker said he understands many families are struggling financially, and for some, any price increase is difficult. That’s why he’s encouraging them to ask for help if they need it.

“I also want to let our parents know that the free and reduced meal application is always active. Please make sure you lean on that if you need to,” said Walker.

The school board is expected to vote on this on Tuesday.

If approved, the price increase would start this upcoming school year.