City of Treasure Island passes ordinance that would help local businesses recover from storms

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Treasure Island just passed the first reading of an ordinance to give businesses more options while they repair their buildings.

One local business that's taking advantage of the opportunity is VIP Mexican American Cuisine.

"VIP transcends a restaurant. It's like family. It's something so much more than tacos and margaritas," said Nicholas Rapisardi, owner of the restaurant.

It's a family that's been temporarily kicked out of their home.

"With all the hurricanes and everything, complete gut and remodel…stripped everything down to just cinderblock walls," said Kellin Fenton, with VIP Mexican American Cuisine.

As the inside of VIP Mexican American Cuisine is filled with empty chairs and the sound of repairs, the heart of the restaurant now lives in a small food truck.

"If it wasn't for this, I don't know if we'd be standing here right now in this position, closing out our permits and getting the final touches put on the restaurant to open again. It's been a scary time," said Rapisardi.

The food truck was donated by Sea Dog Brewing Co.

Other restaurants and businesses all over Treasure Island are doing the same thing: making the most of their resources.

"The whole city has been very welcoming to try to help us survive," said Rapisardi.

The City of Treasure Island just passed the first reading of an ordinance that would continue to help these businesses.

It would let them set up tents, food trucks, and porta-potties for longer periods of time until they are able to reopen.

Those additions could be up for six months, with extensions available if needed.

"They want nothing more than us to be able to get back on our feet and survive and provide something that got destroyed," said Rapisardi.

Rapisardi said he plans to have a grand reopening sometime in March.

"We are optimistic. It's definitely been an emotional ride for everybody. I'm just happy for my staff more than anything that they can see the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer," said Rapisardi.

In the meantime, VIP Mexican American Cuisine has another location on Indian Rocks Beach.