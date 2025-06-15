ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After Hurricane Milton damaged the Trop's roof and forced the Rays to play elsewhere for the season, the Sunday Market found a new home at Ferg's.

St. Pete Sunday market relocates to Ferg's after Hurricane Milton displaces Rays

This provided an opportunity for local businesses to thrive and keep dollars in the local community, especially during the uncertainty of where the Rays will play next year.

The Sunday Market is free to attend every third Sunday of the month, with free parking and a family- and pet-friendly atmosphere.