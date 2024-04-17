City of St. Petersburg asking residents to vote on $1M Innovative Equity Project

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg wants residents to vote on one of the five projects included in the City's new Innovative Equity Project, an initiative with a budget of up to $1 million.

The initiative was revealed at its annual Budget Open House on Tuesday. It was created to "foster community empowerment and participation in resource allocation within the city," according to the City's website.

A breakdown of the options to vote for is below.



Cover St. Pete: This initiative aims to provide relief to St. Pete homeowners with aging roofs.

Forward Together: This initiative is designed to address the foundational causes of youth involvement in crime.

Swim Smart & Library Lockers: This partnership between Pinellas County Schools, St. Pete Parks and Recreation, and the community will provide swim lessons to all elementary school students interested in learning to swim. This project also includes the installation of outdoor remote lockers for libraries.

Dream Big Day: A citywide day of service dedicated to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Water Assistance for St. Petersburg Homeowners (WASH): This initiative will help homeowners manage their utility bills.

St. Pete residents can vote online from April 16 to June 12.

They can also vote in person at any of four total locations starting on Friday.



Enoch D. Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S.

J. W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N.

Sunshine Senior Center, 330 5th St. N.

Willis S. Johns Recreation Center, 6635 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

The deadline to cast a vote in person is also June 12.

More information about the Innovative Equity Project can be found here.