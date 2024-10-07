City of St. Pete offering free parking to help protect vehicles from flood damage

ST. PETE, Fla. — The City of St. Pete is offering free parking at a garage for those who need to elevate their vehicles ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Residents can park at the South Core parking garage located at 101 1st. Ave S on a space-available basis. The entrance will be accessible from 1st Avenue S between 1st and 2nd Streets.

The free entry will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 7th and last until it is full or 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8th.

Vehicles will need to be retrieved by noon on Saturday, October 12th.