City leaders set to vote on funding for Trop repairs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, St. Pete City Council members will vote on funding for the roof repairs at Tropicana Field. This comes nearly six months after Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off of the Trop.

The number on the table is $22.5 million. That is the guaranteed maximum price, meaning they won’t go above it.

WATCH: St. Pete leaders discuss repairs for Tropicana Field

St. Pete leaders to approve repairing Tropicana Field

Council Chair Copley Gerdes said if they vote yes, then they can move forward with ordering the parts needed for repairs.

“This allows us again to put the roof on the Trop, to get that installation done, and once the roof is done that allows us to do everything else inside the building. There's no use in trying to fix the turf and some of the other things that need to be done until there’s a roof on,” Gerdes said.

He explained that $22.5 million is in line with what they expected to pay. The money will come from the commercial insurance fund and the short-term financing note.

If the council votes yes, Gerdes said we could see construction on the Trop in May.

“I am anxious to get it going, just like if this were your house, you'd like to see work start. So, anxious to get this going," Gerdes said.

