One dead after PSTA bus hits e-scooter Tuesday morning

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person has died after a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus hit a pedestrian on an electric scooter late Tuesday morning.

St. Pete Police said the accident happened at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and the Pinellas Trail. Police said the pedestrian on the electric scooter was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The PSTA bus was carrying ten passengers when it was involved in an accident. No one was injured in the accident.

The e-scooter driver's name has not been released.