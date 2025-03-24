Child airlifted to hospital, 5 people injured after crash in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — A child was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Largo injured multiple people on Monday.

The Largo Police Department said the driver that caused the crash experienced a medical episode on East Bay Drive.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Five people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, while the child was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said everyone remained at the scene, and there were no signs of impairment.

Parts of East Bay Drive are still closed as police continue to investigate.