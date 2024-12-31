Business owners celebrate New Year's Eve along our coast after hurricanes Helene and Milton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — New Year's Eve looks a little different this year for our coastal communities following hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Signs that say ‘Open’ are starting to pop up more and more along our beaches...but many businesses are still closed.

“We are all just wanting to move forward. We just want to put this year behind us," said Amy Butler, who works at Nikko’s Dog and Sports Bar

She said many businesses are still recovering from the storms, and few are back open.

“It’s really quiet around here at night, I mean, most people are still displaced and not even in their homes," said Butler.

This New Year's Eve, one of the bars open at St. Pete Beach is Nikko’s Dog and Sports Bar.

“I think the few places that are open will be a welcome to the people who are trying to get out and see what’s going on and celebrate together and be a part of the community," said Butler.

Butler said they're expecting fewer tourists this New Year's Eve.

“It definitely will be the local crowd, the local community, coming out to see who is out and about and what is going on," said Butler.

One of those locals, Johnny Knight, is spending his New Year celebration supporting the businesses that are open.

“It’s slowly coming back, and I'm really happy about it, and I'm thrilled with everybody being out here, and my friends are all coming back together," said Knight.

Butler and Knight said they are going into 2025 with hope.

“I want to see this beach get put back together, and it’s going to come together. The people have their hearts in it," said Knight.

“We can bring back to people who love us so much, from all around the world and all around the country, they come to visit us and support us," said Butler.