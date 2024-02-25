Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Boy suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after hit by car in Clearwater Beach

police tape
Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
police tape
Posted at 12:24 PM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 12:59:54-05

A young boy suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday morning in Clearwater Beach after he was hit by a car, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the call in the 400 block of South Gulfview Boulevard in Clearwater Beach.

The preschool-aged boy suffered "potential life-threatening injuries" after he was struck by the car, according to a city of Clearwater press release.

He was flown to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg by medical helicopter.

Traffic homicide investigators are on scene.

No other information was available, city officials said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.