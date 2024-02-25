Boy suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after hit by car in Clearwater Beach

A young boy suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday morning in Clearwater Beach after he was hit by a car, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the call in the 400 block of South Gulfview Boulevard in Clearwater Beach.

The preschool-aged boy suffered "potential life-threatening injuries" after he was struck by the car, according to a city of Clearwater press release.

He was flown to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg by medical helicopter.

Traffic homicide investigators are on scene.

No other information was available, city officials said.