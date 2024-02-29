Black History Month concludes with inspirational celebration at Parc Center for Disabilities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Black History Month comes to a conclusion, one St. Pete non-profit decided to save the best for last with a special event that entertains and educates.

From the singing and dancing to the history and authenticity, the staff and clients at Parc Center for Disabilities rallied together, combining their talents and dedication, to put on a memorable celebration to cap off Black History Month.

“They wanted to do it, they were excited about it, the bug started going around, ‘oh we doing this and we doing that,’ and it turned out beautiful,” said compliance specialist Loretta Dunkley. “It was very meaningful, it lets us know we are together.”

Phylis Monarca has been a receptionist at Parc for the past 40 years. She was honored to contribute her gospel singing to the program.

“It gives you a sense of pride, a real sense of pride, and I saw some of the clients just real interested in what was happening,” said Monarca.

“I thought it was going to be a little boring, but it was not a little boring; I had a good time; it reminds me of the church when I was young,” said client Ronnie Williams.

For Jay Carter, a group home manager, it was a chance to show off a dance routine rich in culture.

“Oh, I felt like a celebrity,” said Carter.

Behind the piano, caregiver Guerly Cemaitre used her fashion to remind us all about tradition.

“We love to wear African dress because we are from Africa,” said Cemaitre.

On this final day of Black History Month, Parc is unified under one beautiful voice, and it can be heard across the community.

“Let the outside know what we are doing on the inside here as a Parc family and the Parc unity that we have here,” said Dunkley.