Bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car in Pinellas Park early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:19 a.m. Sunday, the Pinellas Park Police Department responded to the 6500 block of 66th Street North for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Police said that the bicyclist was crossing a crosswalk on 66th Street North.

The vehicle, a Kia Forte, was traveling northbound on the same street in the center lane.

The front of the Kia then struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Police said no criminal charges are stemming from the incident at the moment.