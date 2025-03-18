Beach businesses see influx of visitors during Spring Break

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People from all over the country are coming to our coastal communities to enjoy the weather and everything the Tampa Bay area has to offer for Spring Break.

With just a few months to recover from last year's hurricanes, those Spring Breakers are flocking to businesses that are now open.

"It's kind of crazy to see all the watermarks and everything all around, but they've got it up and running, and everything is really nice," said Shanna Mitchell, who is visiting the Tampa Bay Area for Spring Break.

Coastal communities are still recovering from last year's storms, but whether or not they are ready, Spring Break is here.

"Between the kite event on the weekend that brought in the Spring Breakers, all the tourists, everybody that came in. It was great to see everybody come out and support us through these trying times we've had," said John Rapisardi, Manager at VIP Mexican American Cuisine on Treasure Island.

Some businesses at our beaches are still closed, so Spring Breakers are flocking to those that are open.

"We just drive down and see what's open. This is our first time we've been here since the hurricane, but everyone's coming back pretty strong. We've definitely been cooking at home more, but we definitely try to visit the places that we did before to give them the business," said Holly Tuten, whose nephews are in town for Spring Break.

Last year's hurricanes devastated VIP Mexican and many other businesses.

"I definitely feel sorry for them, like on St. Pete beach, I know some places shut down permanently, and everything. It's heartbreaking to see," said Rapisardi.

VIP Mexican American Cuisine on Treasure Island just re-opened on March 5.

"Since the first day that we've opened up, we've been pretty busy," said Rapisardi.

Rapisardi is thankful Spring Breakers are still visiting the beaches. He's even had to add more staff to accommodate the influx of visitors.

"We've added actually a couple tables, a little more seating the way our bar is, stuff like that," he said.

Rapisardi hopes people continue to visit their favorite places on the beach even after Spring Break ends.

"The support has been overwhelming, and like I said, we thank everybody who has come out to support us," said Rapisardi.