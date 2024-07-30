American Stage Theatre looks to community for help saving outdoor theater program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Every spring, thousands of people flock to Demens Landing Park in St. Petersburg to watch live outdoor theater. However, due to rising labor and material costs, this annual tradition is now in jeopardy.

The nonprofit organization American Stage Theatre Company runs a variety of different programs throughout the year. Park is not only one of their longest-running but also one of their most popular.

“Park is one of our biggest productions that we bring out to the community, and it’s live theater under the stars. It's been running for 38 years,” said Pamela Arbisi, Director of Advancement. “You come, you bring your picnic, you bring your blanket, you are with your friends, you are with your families, but you meet other friends too, so it's a wonderful tradition and wonderful memories that are being made out in Park.”

Arbisi said the nonprofit loses money on the program every year due to circumstances beyond its control, such as rising labor and material costs.

“Production costs anywhere from $600,000 to $650,000, and in a year, we can lose about $350,000."

However, the irony is attendance has never been better. This past April, a near-record 14,000 people came out to Demens Landing to watch "Beauty and the Beast."

“So we just discussed this with our board of trustees and it made sense to let the community decide because we could not continue to be a profitable and sustaining organization by running in the red like this with this one particular production,” said Arbisi.

They are simply calling the campaign "Save Park." The goal is to raise $500,000 by May.

So far, the support has been overwhelming. Arbisi is writing thank you notes on a daily basis to all those who haven’t just shared their money, but shared their stories.

“There is one story that recently came in that a mother and her daughter have been attending for 38 years. Now, she is actually taking her son to see the production that’s in the Park, and what is so touching is the reason she feels it’s important is because she feels it unites us,” said Arbisi.

Then there’s Anthony Gervais, who, like many St. Pete natives, grew up going to shows at Park.

“Looking back now, I realize how much seeing the show every year and seeing quality theater at that age allowed me to want that for myself,” said Gervais.

Last year, Gervais made his Park acting debut as Harry Houdini in the musical "Ragtime."

“It was a wonderful experience on many levels because it was my first professional musical contract. I had done some plays, but I hadn’t done a musical, let alone an outdoor show,” said Gervais.

Gervais also serves as Park's Associate Artistic Director. He’s proud of all the top-notch productions they put on throughout the year, but he said Park is unique.

“It's an iconic St. Pete institution, and I think in the cultural renaissance that’s happening here now with all the growth that's happening in the city, keeping Park is paramount,” said Gervais.

