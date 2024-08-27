Watch Now
Affordable housing for artists proposed for Warehouse Arts District

The proposal would build housing within the district, offering space for artists to live and work. The current plan features 40-60 units; half of them with a studio attached.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — The proposed affordable housing would be built on the Warehouse Arts District property.

The current plan features 40-60 units; half of them with a studio attached.

Before plans move any further, the city would have to rezone the development to allow for a residential building.

