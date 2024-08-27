Affordable housing for artists proposed for Warehouse Arts District

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — The proposed affordable housing would be built on the Warehouse Arts District property.
The current plan features 40-60 units; half of them with a studio attached.
Before plans move any further, the city would have to rezone the development to allow for a residential building.
I-Team Investigator Adam Walser is looking into another case involving a Manatee County man who discovered serious problems with seatbelts and an airbag in two different used cars he bought from the same dealer.
Florida man buys 2 cars from same car lot with faulty seatbelt and airbag systems