A local St. Pete summer camp raises money to stay afloat

ST. PETE, Fla. — A local camp is trying to raise money to stay afloat after budget cuts from the City of St. Pete.

"Everybody can go from being like strangers to family," said 15-year-old camper Jalen Medaries.

"We are family…we sit down and resolve problems, we teach them different things," said Sheena Quialles-DeFreece.

It's a family that comes together every day over summer.

"Here we have a little school house, you can see all different ages, they are helping each other, they are learning the same principles from their level, and each one helps another here," said Quialles-DeFreece.

Quialles-DeFreece volunteers at the camp called STORY 727, which stands for "Stringing Together Obviously Remarkable Youth."

She teaches economics and other important topics.

"You can't even put a price on changing a person's life…and that's what we want to do here. We want to make sure they have the healthiest start they can get," said Eric Jackson, the director of the camp.

But the price tag to make the camp a reality this year unexpectedly went up.

"It's been a lot of hassle, a lot of running around trying to get the funds, just to make a decent camp for the kids," said Jackson.

The Summer camp used to get funding from the City of St. Pete, but due to budget cuts, camp leaders said they were told about a month ago that the money wasn't going to be provided.

To make ends meet, the director of the program, Eric Jackson, said they had to reduce attendance, shave off a day per week for camp, and cut field trips.

"It was devastating…a lot of parents, they did understand, they did work with us…but it was tough," said Jackson.

"I actually was in tears when I heard the money was cut," said Quialles-DeFreece.

ABC Action News reported on the budget cuts about a month ago. Since then, the camp was able to raise $8,000 through donations to stay open.

"For me, it's a relief…a major major relief," said Jackson.

But it's not completely safe yet.

The camp is still raising money to bring back all the activities and students they had to let go of.

Camper, Jalen Medaries, hopes the camp he calls family continues to stay open.

"Every day we grow more and more…we get closer through all the activities we do at the camp, like traveling to places. It's a wonderful thing to experience," said Medaries.