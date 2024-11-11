Watch Now
9-year-old boy hit, killed by vehicle while riding his bike in St. Pete: SPPD

(Source: Raycom Media)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on Sunday evening near 63rd Avenue North and 12th Street North in St. Petersburg.

The boy was hit by a Kia SUV around 6:53 p.m. The driver stopped and cooperated with officers.

The child was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

12th Street North between 62nd and 64th Avenue North is closed to traffic while the investigation is underway.

