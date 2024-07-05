83-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in crash in St Pete: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 83-year-old man was hit by a car and killed while riding his bicycle in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), the crash happened at about 7 a.m. today (July 5) at the intersection of 16th Street North and 5th Avenue North.

Juan Yhanes, 83, was crossing 16th Street North, in a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Yhanes was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront where he died from his injures in the crash according to SPPD.

The driver that hit Yhanes did stop and cooperated with the investigation. Police say Yhanes was not wearing a helmet.