6 pickleball courts, new playground coming to Clearwater Beach park

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Major changes are coming to a Clearwater Beach park that has served the community for over 40 years.

Officials announced that McKay Park, located at 605 Mandalay Avenue, will see big renovations, including six pickleball courts, a new playground and outdoor exercise equipment.

"McKay Park has been a gathering place for beach residents and visitors for decades," said Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector. "These renovations not only enhance the park's facilities but also reflect our commitment to providing recreational spaces that meet the evolving needs of our residents. We look forward to seeing people enjoy the new courts and amenities."

The plan for the 1.68-acre park was developed in collaboration with the Clearwater Beach Civic Association and residents. It's estimated to be completed in January 2025.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is facing backlash over a proposal to add amenities such as golf courses and pickleball courts to state parks.

The plan could impact Honeymoon Island and Hillsborough River State Park, both located in the Tampa Bay area.

